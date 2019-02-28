Gang attack in park leaves schoolboys with serious injuries - one left with a broken arm and the other with severe head wound in terrifying incident

The mother of two teenage boys has told how they were the victims of a broad-daylight attack by a gang of youths in a popular park.

The boys were attacked in Sunderland’s Mowbray Park – with one needing seven staples in his head and the other breaking his arm.

The mum of one of the boys, who asked not to be named in fear of retaliation from the ‘violent’ youths, has spoken of the terrifying moment she was told her son had been attacked.

Her 13-year-old was enjoying the warmer weather in the park with a friend on Friday when they were approached by three older boys.

The ‘distraught’ mum, of Boldon Colliery, said the three boys asked the two youngsters to fight. When the pair asked them to leave them alone they responded with violence.

She says her son’s friend was then pushed over the bandstand railings and he broke his arm in the fall.

Her son was choked and punched by one of the boys until he fell unconscious. The teenager then fell back and split his head open – causing a wound which needed seven staples.

She said: “I received a phone call to say that they had been assaulted in the park just after 2pm and were told he had a head injury and was quite badly hurt and there was a first aider on the scene.”

Police are currently investigating the incident but there have been no arrests.

The mother added: “My son had a significant head wound, he was covered in blood. He had been choked unconscious. Apparently, he fell back and smashed his head open.

“The three lads approached them and asked if they wanted to fight. They told them no and asked them to go away but they pushed my son from where he was sat and then targeted my son.

“A lady saw what happened and went to their rescue. I didn’t know who she was but I’m so grateful for what she did. She called an ambulance and stayed with my son.

“It was broad daylight and these two kids are never any trouble. It’s a different level what these youths have done.”

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: “Inquiries to identify those responsible are ongoing but nobody has been arrested at this stage.

“Anyone who saw what happened, or has information about those responsible, should call police on 101 quoting log 574 22/02/19.”