Gambling addict fraudulently used company credit card to fill up his car
He is due to be sentenced next month.
A Washington man fraudulently used his employer’s company credit card to buy over £650 of fuel while battling drug use and a gambling addiction, a court heard.
Stephen Monkhouse, 40, of town centre Weardale House, filled his car up seven times with diesel or petrol before his offending came to light.
He took fuel to the value of £74 and £99 at Whitemare Pool service station, South Tyneside, on Tuesday, October 25, and Thursday, November 3, respectively.
And he also filled up his motor with £91 of fuel on Friday, November 4, at the MRG outlet in Vigo Lane, Birtley, Gateshead.
At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, Monkhouse pleaded guilty to three counts of theft by employee, with the company being named as Breezemount.
He also asked for a further four similar crimes to be taken into consideration.
His case was adjourned for the Probation Service to advise the court if he is suitable to be placed on a drug rehabilitation requirement order when sentenced in January.
Prosecutor Paul Anderson told magistrates: “They are very simple offences in many respects.
“He was using a company card to fill a car with fuel to the total of around £655. The defendant accepted it all in interview.
“He said that he was struggling with a gambling addiction. The addiction to gambling is more serious because you’ve been asked to look at a drug rehabilitation order as well.”
The Probation Service told the hearing Monkhouse had been open and honest with it during an initial appraisal of his problems.
A spokeswoman confirmed he had an issue with gambling and substance abuse and should be assessed for his suitability to be placed on the rehabilitation programme.
Sandra Fife, defending, said she agreed Monkhouse’s case should be adjourned for a pre-sentence report.
Magistrates ordered a report and granted Monkhouse unconditional bail to be sentenced at the same court on Wednesday, January 17.