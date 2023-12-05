Gambling addict fraudulently used company credit card to fill up his car

He is due to be sentenced next month.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Washington man fraudulently used his employer’s company credit card to buy over £650 of fuel while battling drug use and a gambling addiction, a court heard.

Stephen Monkhouse, 40, of town centre Weardale House, filled his car up seven times with diesel or petrol before his offending came to light.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He took fuel to the value of £74 and £99 at Whitemare Pool service station, South Tyneside, on Tuesday, October 25, and Thursday, November 3, respectively.

And he also filled up his motor with £91 of fuel on Friday, November 4, at the MRG outlet in Vigo Lane, Birtley, Gateshead.

At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, Monkhouse pleaded guilty to three counts of theft by employee, with the company being named as Breezemount.

He also asked for a further four similar crimes to be taken into consideration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His case was adjourned for the Probation Service to advise the court if he is suitable to be placed on a drug rehabilitation requirement order when sentenced in January.

Prosecutor Paul Anderson told magistrates: “They are very simple offences in many respects.

“He was using a company card to fill a car with fuel to the total of around £655. The defendant accepted it all in interview.

“He said that he was struggling with a gambling addiction. The addiction to gambling is more serious because you’ve been asked to look at a drug rehabilitation order as well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Probation Service told the hearing Monkhouse had been open and honest with it during an initial appraisal of his problems.

A spokeswoman confirmed he had an issue with gambling and substance abuse and should be assessed for his suitability to be placed on the rehabilitation programme.

Sandra Fife, defending, said she agreed Monkhouse’s case should be adjourned for a pre-sentence report.