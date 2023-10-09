Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Sunderland gambling addict was caught stealing over £1,000 of goods from Asda in a joint raid with pals as she sought to fund her habit, a court heard.

Elizabeth Foster, 38, and two other women targeted the retailer’s store in Fossway, Byker, Newcastle, but raised staff suspicions.

Foster, of Ravenna Road, Downhill, Sunderland, and friends were seen filling a trolley before bypassing the exit without paying on Thursday, June 15.

But they were stopped by security staff and detained until police arrived – with a stock check showing they had bagged £1,268 of groceries.

When quizzed by officers, Foster confessed all, saying: “The reason that I’m stealing is that I’ve got a gambling addiction.”

Magistrates in South Tyneside were told the defendant had since taken steps to tackle her addiction, including going into residential care.

Prosecutor Rebecca Gibson said: “The deputy manager was alerted to the fact that three females were filling a trolley with items.

“It was felt that they were going to leave the store without paying and that’s what happened.

“All three females were detained, and checks were carried out which showed that the value of the goods was £1,268.

“They were taken to the detention area and police were contacted. A child’s pyjama set was also found on her.

“We crown say the aggravating factor is that this was a joint enterprise.”

Foster, who has previous convictions for dishonesty offences, pleaded guilty to theft from a shop.

Only one accomplice was charged, and she has been dealt with separately by the courts. All the items were recovered by Asda.

Gerry Armstrong, defending, said: “She had, for some years, an addiction with gambling.

“It’s cost her dearly, and her family. That is the sole reason why she was involved in this.”

Mr Armstrong confirmed Foster had been treated for her addiction at a residential care facility in Scotland.

Although she had since left, she was still engaging with its services and with those of the Probation Service.