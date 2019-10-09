Gambler from Sunderland admits to stealing £890,000 from sports giant Nike
A Sunderland gambler appeared before magistrates where he admitted to stealing £890,000 from international sportswear company Nike.
Christopher Edward Rawding, 34, of Belsay Gardens pleaded guilty two charges of fraud by false representation during a three and a half year period when he appeared before South Tyneside Magistrates' Court in South Shields.
Paul Anderson, prosecuting, told the magistrates’ court that Rawding was working for the global sports company when the thefts took place between April 2015 and October 2018.
He said Rawding was a cash collector and his job was to obtain funds from customers who were placing large orders.
However, in October the discrepancies were noticed and there was an issue with the balance.
Urban Industries had paid £871,476.68 and Cooshti Ltd had paid £19,315.14, but the money had not gone to Nike, the court heard.
Mr Anderson said: "To cut a long story short what happened was they were directed to pay payments to a different bank account and that was Mr Rawding's.
"Mr Rawding was fully compliant with the police when he was interviewed. He made full admissions essentially saying he had got himself into a serious situation with regards to gambling and had tried to hide it from everyone."
The case was adjourned to be heard at Newcastle Crown Court next month.
Rawding will appear before a judge to be sentenced on Tuesday, November 5, at 10am and Rawding was granted unconditional bail.