Friend stole watches from veteran while he was undergoing amputation

A trusted friend stole a high value watch collection from a veteran while he was in hospital having a foot amputated then pretended it had been taken from her during a robbery.

Janet Behrsing had been asked to care for the precious timepieces while the owner had the serious operation and moved house in 2020.

But Newcastle Crown Court heard she took 10 of the expensive watches to a jeweller, who gave her £4,000 for them as scrap before they were melted down.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

Behrsing, 61, of Althelstan Rigg, Sunderland, then claimed the missing watches had been stolen from her during a street mugging which left her in hospital but later confessed that was made up and pleaded guilty to theft.

The case was heard at Newcastle Crown Court. Photo: National World. | National World

The devastated owner, who served 19 years in the Royal Engineers, got some of his collection back but said some of the watches taken from him were irreplaceable heirlooms.

He said in an impact statement, which was read in court: “She took the watches and sold them and left me feeling absolutely depressed in respect of this matter.

“This is a woman I had trusted and known for ten years as a friend and been kind and generous towards, I had paid for her holidays and given her money when she needed it.

“I thought we were close friends and I trusted her.

“Of particular ongoing distress is some of the watches were of sentimental value, left to me by relatives and provided much by way of memories.

“She has taken those memories away from me. I consider that to be so cruel.

“I have been so kind to her over the years and she has treated me with disdain when I thought I could trust her.”

The court heard no exact value could be determined for the watch collection or the missing pieces but the owner believed he was left tens of thousands of of pocket and felt let down by the justice system.

Prosecutor Matthew Hopkins told the court the victim had been friends with Behrsing for over a decade and he trusted her to take care of his collection, containing around 100 pieces, when he was hospitalised for three months in June 2020 for a foot amputation.

When he was discharged from hospital he moved into a new home and it was not until the following year he asked for his watches, that he had collected for around two decades, to be returned.

But Mr Hopkins told the court: “She didn't do so and provided excuses why she hadn't got round to it.

“He became suspicious and arranged to meet her on August 13, 2021, but while he was waiting to meet her he received a call from Sunderland Royal Hospital saying the defendant had been mugged.

“He went to the hospital, the defendant was there and told him she had ben robbed and that his watch collection had been stolen in the process.”

The court heard when police checked CCTC it showed the robbery tale had been ‘made up’ and some of the watches were eventually given back to the owner, who said around 20 were still missing.

Recorder Nathan Moxon sentenced Behrsing to eight months, suspended for 12 months, with rehabilitation requirements, 160 hours unpaid work and £3,600 compensation order.

The recorder said the offences was "particularly unpleasant".

Annalisa Moscardiini, defending, told the court: "She is very sorry about what happened. She was in a terrible way during this period.”

Miss Moscardini said Behrsing, who is "kind and thoughtful" had been helping the victim with chores but was struggling with her own stress at the time and had "taken on far too much" and turned to alcohol.