Freed Sunderland killer of Connor Brown helped murderer of Blaine Hammond while out on licence

He is now back behind bars

By Karon Kelly
Published 6th Nov 2023, 16:53 GMT
Ally Gordon. Picture c/o Northumbria Police.
A freed killer who helped a pal stay on the run after he murdered a man has been put back behind bars.

Ally Gordon was out on licence from a prison sentence for manslaughter when he harboured Anthony Keating, who had just beaten a man to death, for almost 48 hours.

Newcastle Crown Court heard Gordon later told the authorities: "I'm not a grass, I'm not going to phone the police on him, he was a friend."

In 2019 Gordon had been convicted over the killing of Connor Brown, 18, in Sunderland, and jailed for three-and-a-half years.

Leighton Barrass, who had stabbed Connor five times during the sickening city centre attack, was jailed for life for his murder.

Gordon was released on licence in November 2020 and ended up living at Melonsby Court, Billingham, Cleveland.

The court heard in December 2021, Anthony Keating and Louis Whelan savagely beat Blaine Hammond, 22, before he was dumped in an old utility box in Sunderland to die.

Whelan was arrested on the day of the murder.

But the court heard Keating was on the run for two days before he was apprehended at Gordon's home.

Keating and Whelan, both 23 at the time, were later sentenced to life in prison for murder.

Prosecutor Kate Barnes told the court while Keating was wanted by the police, Gordon had sent a message to a third man and provided his address, saying "he's on the run like me".

Miss Barnes said: "This refers to a time when Ally Gordon was wanted for the manslaughter of Connor Brown."

Miss Barnes said number plate recognition data showed the third man took Keating to Billingham by car and added: "Keating is seen on CCTV getting into the lift at Melonsby court, from where he was arrested."

When Gordon was questioned he told police he thought Keating was just on the run from "people in Sunderland" and did not know the seriousness of what he had done.

Gordon, 24, moved to Airdrie in Scotland to become a gardener while he was on bail, after Keating was apprehended.

He was later arrested by the Scottish police and went on to admit assisting an offender.

Judge Robert Adams today sentenced him to three years and four months.

Judge Adams told him it would be "very surprising" if he had not been aware

what Keating was trying to evade responsibility for.

The judge added that Gordon had acted out of "misplaced loyalty" to a long time friend and added: "Your loyalty to him overbore the need to do the right thing."

Adam Birkby, defending, said: "The amount of time Keating was at large was relatively short, less than 48 hours.

"He accepts his previous conviction is an aggravating factor and the fact he was on licence at the time.

"The connection between him and Keating was simply friendship."

