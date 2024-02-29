Fraudster must pay back almost £75,000 to Sunderland primary school

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A woman who defrauded a junior school has been ordered to pay back almost £75,000.

Joanne Anderson of Summerhill, East Herrington, had previously been handed a two-year prison sentence, suspended for two years, after pleading guilty to fraud by false representation in 2023.

She had admitted fraud by false representation of £119,496 between March 2017 and June 2021.

The 52-year-old had worked at Fulwell Junior School for around 20 years and was responsible for managing the financial budget.

Anderson forged the signatures of senior staff on at least 409 cheques, which were made payable to herself.

However, an auditor noticed a discrepancy in the transactions and officers from Northumbria Police began an investigation.

Following her sentencing, financial investigators began compiling records of Anderson’s earnings from crime and her current assets.

On Friday, February 16, she appeared at Newcastle Crown Court where a judge granted a confiscation order to retrieve money taken through fraudulent activity.

At the hearing, a confiscation order was granted to the sum of £41,475. An amount of £33,315 has already been recovered from Anderson’s pension.

Detective Inspector Phil Thoburn of Northumbria Police said: “This is a good result for us and the school after what has been a difficult time for staff and children.

“In this case, Anderson took advantage of being a trusted member of staff and defrauded her employer out of almost £120,000.

“However, she now has a criminal record, is serving a suspended sentence, and thanks to the Proceeds of Crime Act, will pay back a significant amount of her ill-gotten gains.

“The community which the school serves deserves to see action like this being taken.