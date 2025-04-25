Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Four Wearside and East Durham men have been sentenced up as part of a police operation to stop a drug supply network looking to flood the region with cocaine and heroin .

Northumbria Police spearheaded Operation Girona – a multi-force crackdown on a County Lines operation shipping Class A drugs across the north of England.

A total of sixteen members of the operation were sentenced to a combined total of more than six decades behind bars.

The complex and long-running investigation uncovered that almost five kilos of cocaine and heroin were distributed from the Cheshire and Merseyside areas between January 2018 and September 2020.

The group would rely upon a network of dealers in the North East, with the investigation determining almost £500,000 was generated through their illicit trading.

More than 100 officers from Cheshire, Durham, Merseyside and the North East Regional Organised Crime Unit were involved in carrying out the arrests in September 2020.

Four members of the drugs network were from Wearside and East Durham with one man jailed and the other three given suspended sentences.

Declan Williams, 24, of Thorpe Street, Easington, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of Class A drug and was jailed for three years and two months.

Ben Hepple, 31, of Parsey Close, Easington, pleaded guilty to being concerned in supplying a Class A drug and was sentenced to 23 months’ imprisonment, suspended for 18 months.

Connor Hepple, 26, of Leech Court, Peterlee, pleaded guilty to being concerned in supplying a Class A drug (heroin) and was sentenced to 20 months’ imprisonment, suspended for 18 months.

Ryan Corkhill, 22, of West Avenue, Murton, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supplying a Class A drug and was sentenced to 22 months’ imprisonment, suspended for 18 months.

Superintendent Jamie Pitt, of Northumbria Police said: “This has been an incredibly long and complex investigation, and these sentences are the culmination of hundreds of hours of painstaking work from our officers and partners.

“County Lines is a despicable practice which sees organised criminals seeking to profit from the most vulnerable members of our communities through the sale of highly destructive substances.

“There is absolutely no place for this type of activity in the North East, and these sentences reinforce this stance and sends a clear message to those who think they can get away with this type of criminality.

“No matter whether you work as a courier or as a key figure within an organised criminal network, we will do everything within our power to bring you before the courts to face justice.”

Supt Pitt added: “County Lines can not be tackled in isolation and we will continue to work alongside our partners in law enforcement, the local authorities, and public health to bring offenders to justice and safeguard those in need.

“I would also stress we need the support of our communities to stamp out this criminality – please report anything that looks suspicious and help us put a stop to County Lines activity.”