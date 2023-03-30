Four Tyneside men hit with football banning orders after trouble before Newcastle vs Chelsea match

A fight broke out outside the Black and White Bull pub in Barrack Road, in Newcastle, between rival supporters shortly before the Premier League fixture at St James’ Park on Saturday, November 12, 2022.

Officers from Northumbria Police launched an investigation into the incident, and four men were convicted of public order offences.

The men have now been served with football banning orders, which will stop them from attending any regulated football match in the UK for the next three years.

Top: Andrew Ferrell and Ryan Walton (l-r) Bottom: Liam Webster and Thomas Jennison (l-r)

Magistrates in Newcastle also agreed to additional strict conditions, including the quartet being banned from being within a designated radius of St James’ Park on matchdays, and not being allowed within a mile of an away ground in England and Wales where a game involving Newcastle or England is being played.

The men who received the banning orders are:

Andrew Ferrell, 38, of Newburn, Newcastle

Thomas Jennison, 21, of North Shields

Ryan Walton, 32, of Blakelaw, Newcastle

Liam Webster, 39, of Kenton, Newcastle

Detective Inspector Gillian Beecroft, of Northumbria Police, said: “We are pleased to have secured banning orders against these four individuals.

“The overwhelming majority of football fans in the North East are a credit to the clubs they support as well as the region as a whole.

“However, before this particular game, the behaviour of a small minority of supporters was totally unacceptable. This type of violent incident will simply not be tolerated.

“We hope that the banning orders handed down act as a warning to anyone thinking of taking part in disorder. You will be identified and brought before the courts to face the consequences of your actions.”

Northumbria Police’s dedicated Football Unit, Response Policing Team, Criminal Investigation Department and the UK Football Policing Unit worked together on the investigation.

Officers are continuing to work to identify anybody else involved in the disorder.

Anyone with information regarding the disorder before the Newcastle vs Chelsea game is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page on our website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20221112-0645.