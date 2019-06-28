Four offenders convicted of Hetton-le-Hole waste crimes ordered to pay over £3,000.
Four people have been convicted of waste crime offences at a site near Hazard Lane Livery in Hetton-le-Hole.
The last of the convictions between March and November 2016 took place on Tuesday, June 25.
Environment Agency Enforcement Officers made visits to the site throughout 2016. They found addresses and contact details that led to the offenders among the waste. They found sofas, mattresses, a fridge, a washing machine, a set of ladders, wood, cardboard, laminate flooring, carpets, car tyres and caravans. There was also evidence of burning.
Karl Bown, 23, of Marlowe Place, Houghton-le-Spring appeared for sentencing on Tuesday, June 25 at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court. He has two previous convictions relating to waste crime.
The court found Bown would financially benefit from illegally disposing waste by avoiding using legitimate methods. Bown pleaded guilty and received a fine of £580 and was ordered to pay costs of £1000 and a victim surcharge of £58.
The other offenders were all sentenced earlier this year.
Watkins, 58, of Derwent Terrace, Washington was fined £120 with a victim surcharge of £30 and ordered to contribute £150 towards costs.
Stubbs, 44, of Bedale Street, Hetton-le-Hole was fined £240 with a victim surcharge of £30 and ordered to contribute £750 towards costs.
Thompson, 31, of Eskdale Street, Hetton-le-Hole admitted to running the illegal waste site and fined £200, ordered to pay costs of £200 and with a victim surcharge of £30.
Jamie Fletcher, Area Environment Manager for the Environment Agency said: “The waste dumping and disposal of materials at Hazard Lane were located next to a school, which means children and parents could’ve easily come in contact with the deposits, some of which were being burnt on site.
“With the increase of social media advertisements and door-to-door flyers, it is easy for residents and business owners to opt for the cheaper and more convenient option.
“People can be prosecuted even if they aren’t the individuals illegally dumping the waste.”
If you see or are aware of waste crime, you can report it by calling the Environment Agency on 0800807060 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111.