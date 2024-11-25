Four men in court after trouble before Sunderland vs Middlesbrough match at the Stadium of Light
Paul Bowman, 52, Neil Keay, 40, Sigrsvard Ragnarsson, 34, and Joshua Dawson, 19, are alleged to have committed the offence on Saturday, October 7, 2023.
Bowman, of Whitecroft, Garden Estate, Hetton, did not enter a plea to a charge of affray at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.
Ragnarsson, of Brabant Gardens, Castletown, Sunderland, Dawson, of Thornton Close, Houghton, and Keay, of Lambton Street, Eston, Middlesbrough, pleaded not guilty to the same charge.
No representation on behalf of the defendants was made by their solicitors.
District Judge Zoe Passfield told the men their alleged offences were too serious for the magistrates’ court and must be heard at Newcastle Crown Court.
She granted them unconditional bail to appear at the crown court on Monday, December 23.