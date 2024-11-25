Four men have appeared in court accused of threatening unlawful violence outside Sunderland’s football ground before a derby game against Middlesbrough.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Bowman, 52, Neil Keay, 40, Sigrsvard Ragnarsson, 34, and Joshua Dawson, 19, are alleged to have committed the offence on Saturday, October 7, 2023.

Bowman, of Whitecroft, Garden Estate, Hetton, did not enter a plea to a charge of affray at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ragnarsson, of Brabant Gardens, Castletown, Sunderland, Dawson, of Thornton Close, Houghton, and Keay, of Lambton Street, Eston, Middlesbrough, pleaded not guilty to the same charge.

No representation on behalf of the defendants was made by their solicitors.

District Judge Zoe Passfield told the men their alleged offences were too serious for the magistrates’ court and must be heard at Newcastle Crown Court.

She granted them unconditional bail to appear at the crown court on Monday, December 23.