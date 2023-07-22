Four men have been arrested after a disturbance during a football match in Gateshead on Friday, July 22, which saw a hearse driven onto the pitch, as well as a Subaru.

The vehicles were driven in circles, police said, before men in balaclavas got out, through leaflets onto the pitch, abandoned the hearse, then drove off in the Subaru before officers arrived.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The incident happened during a match between Dunston UTC v Gateshead match at Dunston Football Club in Wellington Road, Gateshead.

Northumbria Police launched an investigation and say 'extensive enquiries have been ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the report, and locate those involved'.

Tonight, officers confirmed three men – aged 19, 19 and 32 – were arrested on suspicion of affray.

Another man – aged 41 – was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit criminal damage. The men remain in police custody at this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A force spokesperson said: "Disorder will not be tolerated in the community, and anyone found to be involved will be dealt with robustly.

"Officers would like to thank members of the public who have come forward to assist the investigation to date. People are also reminded to continue to avoid any speculation online and on social media as enquiries continue.

"Police will remain in the area throughout the weekend – and those with concerns and information are encouraged to speak with an officer on duty.

"Enquiries are ongoing and we would urge anyone with information or footage, who has not yet spoken to police, to get in touch. Your information, no matter how small, could prove vital to our enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad