Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Four illegally modified bikes have been seized in a police crackdown on motorcycle crime. The bikes will now be destroyed.

These four bikes have now been confiscated and destroyed. | 3rd party

Officers carried out a day-long strike in Sunderland city centre as part of Operation Capio, the Northumbria Police’s dedicated initiative to tackle all motorcycle-related criminality.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Working in partnership with the Sunderland Altogether Improving Lives (SAIL) team, officers followed reports from the community, who were concerned about a spike in disorder and anti-social behaviour linked to motorcycles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Riders have been mounting pavements and walkways across the city centre, posing a risk to pedestrians and members of the public.

The day brought notable results, with four bikes seized which were each found to have been illegally altered to reach 40mph.

Sergeant Chris McClennan coordinated the Op Capio "strike day" and thanked everyone involved.

He said: “We fully understand and recognise the detrimental impact that motorcycle-related crime can have across Northumbria and that’s why it’s imperative that we continue to seize these bikes and identify the riders who are making life a misery for others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This day of action was not a one-off and follows significant intelligence received from members of the community who are frankly fed up of this type of disorder and anti-social behaviour.

“My message to residents and businesses alike is one of thanks and reassurance. We have listened to your concerns, and we are taking strong and robust action to ensure this type of criminality is met head-on.

“As part of Op Capio, we have officers across the entire Force area who are proactively targeting nuisance riders and looking to take these illegal bikes off our streets.

“I’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone for their support and co-operation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The illegal bikes are towed away to be crushed. | Sunderland Echo

“As ever, we’d encourage anyone who has information about motorcycle-related crime in their area to get in touch and report it – so we can take action.

“Crucially, we want to know where these bikes are being stored overnight. Your information could prove the key to our ongoing operation as we all strive to ensure the North East remains a safe and hassle-free environment for all.”