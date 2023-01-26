Four arrests as drugs, £10,000 cash and weapons are seized in raids across Sunderland and South Tyneside

Officers from South Shields Neighbourhood Policing Team carried out early morning raids at addresses in South Shields on Monday, January 23.

A warrant was executed at an address in Milner Street, where officers recovered a haul of Class A drugs, some of which is believed to be heroin.

Two men aged 25 and 57, as well as a 37-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and have since been bailed pending further enquiries.

Raids have been carried out across Sunderland and South Tyneside

Drug driving clampdown

Officers from Washington Neighbourhood Policing Team who carried out vehicle stops the same day to clamp down on drug driving pulled over a car in Dunstanburgh Close in Oxclose and arrested a 33-year-old man on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle while unfit.

Searches at an address in the Alnwick Court area, linked to the suspect, saw the team recover around £10,000 in cash, as well as approximately 3kg of cannabis, equipment linked to drug supply, a zombie knife and baton.

The man has since been released on police bail .

Northumbria Police Chief Inspector Neil Hall praised the force’s neighbourhood teams for their action on drugs: “Our neighbourhood teams know their patches inside and out – and continue to play a vital role in keeping our communities free from illicit and harmful substances.

Praise for public

“No one wants this type of criminality happening on their doorstep and it often leads to a range of other issues – so we would urge the public to remain vigilant and report any concerns to us.

“We will continue to work with our partners to dismantle the criminal groups who try to profit from the sale and supply of illegal drugs, as well as ensuring those affected by drug addiction receive the support they need.”

