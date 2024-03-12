Four arrests after police find crowbar and balaclavas in car in Houghton
Four men have been arrested after police found crowbars, balaclavas and gloves when they searched a car in Houghton.
A silver Nissan Qashqai was pulled over in the early hours of Wednesday, March 6, after it was spotted being driven in a suspicious manner.
Four men were subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon.
They have all been bailed pending further enquiries.