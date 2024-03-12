Four arrests after police find crowbar and balaclavas in car in Houghton

By Kevin Clark
Published 12th Mar 2024, 11:41 GMT
Updated 12th Mar 2024, 11:43 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Four men have been arrested after police found crowbars, balaclavas and gloves when they searched a car in Houghton.

Two crowbars found under a seat of the carTwo crowbars found under a seat of the car
Two crowbars found under a seat of the car

A silver Nissan Qashqai was pulled over in the early hours of Wednesday, March 6, after it was spotted being driven in a suspicious manner.

Four men were subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon.

They have all been bailed pending further enquiries.

Related topics:Police