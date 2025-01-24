Four arrested in Washington sandwich shop sting after BMW and Porsche thefts
Police received a report of that a delivery driver had her vehicle - which contained 64 parcels – stolen in the Washington Village area.
Officers said the victim was walking in the Galleries shopping centre in the town on Wednesday, January 22, when she saw her vehicle parked up and immediately notified us.
Northumbria Police said officers got to the scene and following a trawl of CCTV and discovered four people leaving the vehicle some time earlier before going to eat at a food outlet nearby.
The force said the quartet were also wanted in relation to a number of other recent vehicle thefts in Washington including a Porsche, BMW, Seat and a Ford.
On arriving at the premises, two people were arrested and two others fled before being arrested later, police said. All four remain in police custody.
Superintendent Amanda Dumighan, of Northumbria Police’s Sunderland Area Command, said: “This was excellent work from our officers who quickly arrived at the scene and carried out fast-track enquiries to locate these suspects.
“Vehicle crime is something we absolutely will not tolerate in our communities and we continue to do all we can to identify offenders and bring them to justice.
“I’d ask that the public continue to work with us by ensuring all vehicles and properties are left securely locked on leaving them and any valuables kept out of sight.
“Often, opportunist thieves and burglars will try handles to vehicles or homes and move on somewhere else when they know they are locked.
“If you are able to, consider installing CCTV technology or doorbell cameras at your home.
“And if you are the victim of such criminality, please contact us immediately so that we can take the necessary action.”
