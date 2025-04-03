Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Four people have been arrested and a woman has been hospitalised after an incident this morning.

Northumbria Police have confirmed officers were called to Sunderland’s coastline on the morning of Thursday, April 3 following a disturbance on Whitburn Road.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 11.30am today (Thursday) we received a report of a disturbance at a premises on Whitburn Road in the Seaburn area of Sunderland.

“It was reported that a number of individuals had been fighting inside the premises before continuing outside.

“Emergency services attended and a woman in her 90s – who was not believed to be involved in the disturbance ­­– has been taking to hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

“She remains in hospital in a life-threatening condition.

“A full investigation into the incident has been launched and four people – two men and two women – have been arrested in connection with the report.”

Eyewitnesses reported a number of police cars spotted outside the Grand Hotel in Roker on Thursday afternoon. | Submitted

“All four are in police custody and enquiries are continuing.”

“Witnesses or anyone with information should send us a direct message on social media or use the live chat or report forms on our Force website.

“For those unable to contact us via the above ways, call 101.

“Please quote log number NP-20250403-0419.”

