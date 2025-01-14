Foster's drinker arrested after being rowdy and abusive at the coast

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A dad swore at police when a swift intake of alcohol at an outdoors beauty spot went to his head, a court heard.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Moran, 56, was watched by officers as he drank a can of Foster’s at coastal Marsden Lea, near Marsden Grotto.

Moran, of South Eldon Street, near Tyne Dock, grew increasingly rowdy at the site’s car park after quickly downing another three cans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His booze intake on Friday, August 16, led to him spouting foul language, which was heard by passers-by, prosecutor Lesley Burgess told borough magistrates.

And when he refused to bite his tongue, he was arrested for being drunk and disorderly, an offence to which he pleaded guilty when he appeared in court.

Ms Burgess said: “Police officers went to Marsden Lea and the defendant was present.

“They started speaking to him and he had an open can of Foster’s which he drank. While with them, he drank three other cans of Foster’s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“People were walking past. He is described as shouting and swearing.

“He was warned about his behaviour and then arrested for being drunk and disorderly.

“It is fair to say that the defendant is lightly convicted. He has seven previous convictions from seven offences, but he was last before a court in 2015.”

Jade Houston, defending, said: “His last conviction was almost 10 years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Prior to moving up to the North East, he was living in Nottingham, where he was homeless.

“He moved up to be with his son and he was put in accommodation. This day, he was told that he was losing that accommodation.

“He is now in sheltered accommodation, which he describes as a lovely place to be. He regrets his actions.”

Magistrates fined Moran £40, with £85 court costs and a £16 victim surcharge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

William Carlyon, chair of the bench, told him: “We do realise that this was an unfortunate incident, but as you can see, an unfortunate incident can land you in hot water from time to time.

“We’re heartened by the fact that it’s 10 years since your last conviction, and the reason behind this offence was that you had been made homeless.”