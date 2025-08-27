Former trainee teacher jailed for shocking knife attack in Sunderland

A former trainee teacher who stabbed a woman twice in shocking city centre attack has been put behind bars.

University graduate Christie Peel plunged a "big knife" into her victim's chest and side after a confrontation near a Premier Inn in Sunderland on March 8.

Christie Peel | Northumbria Police Copyright – No Reproduction Without Permission

Newcastle Crown court heard the victim needed surgery, a chest drain, a blood transfusion and spent time in intensive care.

The woman, in her 30s, said in an impact statement she has been psychologically affected, and added: "Every day it comes into my head.

"I don't know why she did this, she didn't need to do it."

The knife Peel used in the attack was later found by police, hidden in a flower bed at the back of the hotel.

Prosecutor Joe Hedworth told the court the victim had been in an argument with her partner that night and ended up at the home of some people she knew, where they took drugs.

In the early hours of the morning they went out for more drugs and were in the city to meet a dealer when the confrontation happened with Peel, who hit the victim.

Mr Hedworth said: "They had a scuffle and the defendant pulled the complainant's jumper over her head.

"Once she had managed to wriggle free the complainant saw the defendant take a knife from her pocket and stab her on her left side.

"She didn't feel anything at that stage and the complainant said 'let go of me' and as she did the defendant stabbed the complainant again.

"The complainant said you 'f*****g little rat, you've stabbed me'."

The court heard Peel ran off and the victim walked into the Premier Inn, shouted "I've been stabbed" and the emergency services were called.

Mr Hedworth said the victim told police she had been stabbed with a "big knife" and paramedics confirmed the injuries were serious so she was taken to the RVI in Newcastle for treatment.

Peel, 31, of Lily Street, Sunderland, admitted unlawful wounding and having a bladed article.

The court heard she has previous convictions for violence, driving, and drugs offences and was given a caution last April for having an offensive weapon.

Mr Recorder Moxon sentenced her to 25 months behind bars and said she has been assessed as a "high risk of serious harm".

The recorder told her: "Less than a year after receiving a caution for possession of an offensive weapon you hit the complainant to the mouth and you then commenced a scuffle during which you stabbed her twice with a large knife that was in your possession and sought to dispose of the knife behind a hotel but it was recovered by the police."

Josh Normanton, defending, said the offence was "out of character" and added Peel comes from a deprived background but has a prospect of going back to training or education.

Mr Normanton said Peel has suffered family bereavements but went on to gain a sports science degree from university in Sunderland and began teacher training.