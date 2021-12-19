Former trainee nurse given jail warning after being caught driving while banned from the roads

Kelly Ashley, 26, of Cramlington Square, Hylton Castle, walked free from court with the threat from District Judge Zoe Passfield ringing in her ears.

She was caught at the wheel of her Vauxhall Adam in city centre Tatham Street on Friday, June 4, South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court heard.

The mum-of-two was also driving without insurance and she obstructed a police officer at the scene.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

Prosecutor Paul Anderson said her sole previous conviction was for drink-driving for which she was disqualified in April.

He said: “We’re not far into the disqualification period. The offence is aggravated by the fact she was resistant to police.”

Ashley pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and resisting a constable in the execution of their duty.

Richard Copsey, defending, said: “She was driving from Hylton Castle to drop the car off.

“A friend had agreed to take on the lease agreement, she was driving it to her. She has had a terrible time in the past year.

“She was two-thirds of the way through her nursing degree when she had to give it up to look after one of her sons, who has autism.

“She lived in care and got on to a nursing course but then got into a terrible relationship with the father of her children. There’s a restraining order on him.

“She only has the odd friend. Up until 18 months ago she was doing well.

“She was caught driving almost immediately. She is naïve about these situations.”

For the offence of driving while banned, District Judge Zoe Passfield sentenced Ashley to a 12-month community order, with 10 rehabilitation days.

She also handed her a 12-month driving ban, to run concurrently to her existing disqualification, and fined her £180, with a £95 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.