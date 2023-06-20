Former Sunderland seaman jailed for sickening child sex offences which left girl 'hounded by nightmares'
His crimes had a 'substantial impact' on the survivor and her family
A former seaman has been jailed for 14 years for sickening sex child sex offences.
Philip Brennan, who was in both the Royal and Merchant Navy during his career, subjected a young child to a shocking ordeal that left her "hounded by nightmares".
Brennan, 69, of Walpole Court, Sunderland, was convicted of 12 offences including rape, inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and sexual assault, which he denied, after a trial at Newcastle Crown Court.
Judge Julie Clemitson sentenced him to 14 years behind bars with a one-year extended licence period.
Brennan must sign the sex offenders register and abide by a sexual harm prevention order for the rest of his life.
Judge Clemitson told him: "Your behaviour towards her has had a substantial impact upon her and her family."
The judge said the only previous blemish on Brennan's criminal record is a minor matter as a much younger man, for dissimilar offences.
Judge Clemitson said: "You are effectively a man of good character, you served in the Royal Navy and the Merchant Navy and retired only due to ill health."
Sue Hirst, defending, said Brennan has a history of significant health problems and still has a serious medical condition that affects him.
Miss Hirst added: "He has had health issues in recent weeks. He is 69 years of age now."