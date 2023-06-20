News you can trust since 1873
Former Sunderland seaman jailed for sickening child sex offences which left girl 'hounded by nightmares'

His crimes had a 'substantial impact' on the survivor and her family

By Karon Kelly
Published 20th Jun 2023, 16:37 BST- 1 min read

A former seaman has been jailed for 14 years for sickening sex child sex offences.

Philip BrennanPhilip Brennan
Philip Brennan

Philip Brennan, who was in both the Royal and Merchant Navy during his career, subjected a young child to a shocking ordeal that left her "hounded by nightmares".

Brennan, 69, of Walpole Court, Sunderland, was convicted of 12 offences including rape, inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and sexual assault, which he denied, after a trial at Newcastle Crown Court.

Judge Julie Clemitson sentenced him to 14 years behind bars with a one-year extended licence period.

Brennan must sign the sex offenders register and abide by a sexual harm prevention order for the rest of his life.

Judge Clemitson told him: "Your behaviour towards her has had a substantial impact upon her and her family."

The judge said the only previous blemish on Brennan's criminal record is a minor matter as a much younger man, for dissimilar offences.

Judge Clemitson said: "You are effectively a man of good character, you served in the Royal Navy and the Merchant Navy and retired only due to ill health."

Sue Hirst, defending, said Brennan has a history of significant health problems and still has a serious medical condition that affects him.

Miss Hirst added: "He has had health issues in recent weeks. He is 69 years of age now."

