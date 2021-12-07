Former Sunderland nurse attacked partner after being told to be quiet

Graham Carling and the woman were "having a few glasses of wine" together in October when he became aggressive and then started to get louder.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the 58-year-old, who has no previous convictions, lashed out after being asked to keep the noise down.

Prosecutor Neil Pallister told the court: "She asked him to be quiet as she didn't want the neighbours upset.

Graham Carling.

"He didn't like that and grabbed her by the clothing at the top of the shoulders, picked her up and slammed her to the floor.

"He grabbed her by the hair.

"He punched her on the ridge of her nose, continued to punch her to the temples a dozen times and pushed her head into the wall."

The court was told that Carling "started crying" when he saw the victim's injuries, which included bruising and swelling, the next morning but then he went on to call her names including "tramp".

Carling, of Mortimer Street, Sunderland, admitted assault on the basis he had concerns about infidelity, which the victim had laughed at and caused him to lose his temper.

He was on bail with conditions that meant he should not contact the woman at the time of the attack as a result of an earlier assault allegation made by her, which she withdrew.

The court also heard that the couple, who had met online, now plan to resume their relationship.

Jennifer Coxon, defending, said Carling, who is in employment, "recognises he has problems" and has sought counselling and support to ensure nothing similar happens again.

Miss Coxon also told the court that Carling is "deeply ashamed" of what he did.

Judge Robert Adams sentenced Carling, who he said had previously worked as a nurse for 22 years, to six months imprisonment, suspended for two years, with rehabilitation and programme requirements.

The judge told him: "This was an unpleasant assault.