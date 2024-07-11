Former Sunderland councillor jailed for controlling and coercive behaviour
A former Sunderland councillor has been jailed on a charge of controlling and coercive behaviour.
Usman Ali, 40, of Sunderland, admitted the offence at Newcastle Crown Court.
He was jailed for two years and seven months, with an indefinite restraining order to protect the victim.
Ali was elected to represent the Conservatives in the Ryhope ward in May 2021.
He then quit the party in March 2023, defecting to Labour. He was later listed as an independent, but ceased to be a councillor in April 2024.
Ali also served as a school governor in Sunderland, but has since been disqualified.