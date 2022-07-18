Former Sunderland caretaker caged for sex attacks on woman he accused of 'making up lies'

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephen Rayner made his shocked victim feel "anxious, sad, angry and embarrassed" by groping her then claimed she had not told the truth about what he did.

After a trial held at Newcastle Crown Court, the married 65-year-old, of Darwin Street, Southwick, Sunderland, who denied three charges of sexual assault and one of attempted sexual assault was found guilty by a jury.

Judge Christopher Prince sentenced him to 18 months behind bars and said he must sign the sex offenders register for ten years.

Newcastle Crown Court.

The judge told Rayner: "At trial you accused her of making up lies about you. She told the truth about you, you are the liar. You gave evidence under oath denying your conduct."

In a statement, the victim said she is struggling to come to terms with what happened to her, described her ordeal as "terrible" and said it has left her with night terrors and a fear of being alone at night.

But she added: "Thankfully the truth is now known."

At the end of the hearing, Judge Prince said: "The jury were sure that she told the truth, he's the liar, she has told the truth."

Tony Cornberg, defending, said Rayner, who has caring responsibilities for his wife who has poor health, maintains his innocence.