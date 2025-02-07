A former boxer left a driver out of pocket when he stole his wallet from his skip-loader truck during a theft in Sunderland, a court heard.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Norman Anderson, 45, of Eversley Crescent, Carley Hill, found it contained £8 in cash, a card and a car key which cost £200 to replace.

But his crime also caused the man to fear parking his Iveco Eurocargo vehicle up in future, in case of a similar incident, prosecutor John Garside said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anderson struck after his victim left his cab in John Taylor Court, High Southwick, and walked a short distance away at 1.30pm on Monday, April 15.

Mr Garside told magistrates in South Tyneside: “The complainant has driven there and parked up.

“He parked but didn’t lock the vehicle as he didn’t walk far away from where he had left it.

“About £8 in cash, a card and a car key was taken. He states that the car key was about £200.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He had to cancel his documents and renew them. He says that the incident has left him fearing that it could happen again.

“The defendant does come before the court with previous convictions.”

Anderson pleaded guilty to a charge of theft from a motor vehicle.

He was last in court in October to plead guilty to the theft of logs, for which he was fined £40 and ordered to pay compensation, but otherwise out of trouble since 2017.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Annalisa Moscardini, defending, said Anderson had gone to a police station in the days after the wallet theft to admit what he had done.

She said police had initially offered to caution him for the offence, but paperwork had gone astray, and the case had ended up in court.

Ms Moscardini added: “He made full admissions, and the police were clear about the caution.

“He has a brain injury, he used to box, it’s from boxing. His means are limited.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s been working with Wearside Recovery because of alcohol having been a problem for him.”

Magistrates ordered Anderson to pay his victim £50 compensation. There were no court costs or victim surcharge.