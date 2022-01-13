Former sailor given 46-month road ban for second drink-driving offence in five years

Piotr Wysocki, 49, drove his Vauxhall Zafira off the A182 Washington Highway dual carriageway at teatime on Monday, December 27.

The accident happened after a car in front braked sharply, causing Wysocki, of Wensleydale Avenue, Penshaw, to skid.

Magistrates in South Tyneside heard passing firefighters came to his aid, but they also called police.

Piotr Wysocki.

A roadside breath test reading showed Wysocki was three times the limit.

He is now starting a 46-month roads’ ban for his second drink-drive offence in five years.

Prosecutor Paul Anderson said: “He lost control of his vehicle near the Fatfield junction.

“He came off the carriageway and hit a fence at 5.30pm. His was a positive breath test at the roadside.

“He also has a previous relevant disqualification in 2016, so a minimum ban is going to be three years.”

Wysocki gave a breath test reading of 108mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg.

He pleaded guilty to a charge of drink-driving.

The court heard he had worked for the Merchant Navy for 13 years.

Greg Flaxen, defending, said: “Piotr is quite blunt in that in Polish culture vodka is drunk perhaps more often.

“He says that he quite genuinely didn’t feel the effects as others may have felt. When he says he felt ok, I believe him.

“I think we’re all thankful that this was not a lot worse and that there were no injuries or damage.”