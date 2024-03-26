Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A former football ace has been banned from driving after he was found slumped behind the wheel of his car.

Richard Ord, who played for Sunderland AFC for more than a decade, was four times over the drink-drive limit when police were called by shop staff.

Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court heard how the 54-year-old had heard some "upsetting news" relating to football before he turned to alcohol.

Ord was arrested after calling at the Co-op store to buy a bottle of vodka before getting back into his car.

Liz McGowan, prosecuting, said: "He was outside the shop, staff saw him buy a bottle of vodka and were concerned about his appearance.

"They alerted the police and they found slumped over the wheel of the car.

"He appeared intoxicated and he was breathalysed. His reading was 144mg of alcohol to 100ml of breath."

Ord, of Murton, pleaded guilty to being in charge of a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol above the prescribed limit following his arrest in February.

Warren Ridley, mitigating, said his client had already taken steps to address his alcohol and mental health conditions following his arrest.

The solicitor said: "He finds himself on benefits now but is seeking help to address his problems."

District Judge Steven Hood sentenced the ex-footballer to a six-month community order and banned him from driving for eight months.

He said: "You came to court as a man of good character but you can no longer call yourself that.

"Prior to that day you had our own struggles in terms of alcohol and mental health.

"I accept that you received news that was upsetting for you in terms of football issues and as a result you turned to alcohol.

"It seems to me that you have gone about matters in the right way and referred yourself for mental health treatment."

Ord was ordered to attend 12 rehabilitation activity requirement days and was fined £150 with an additional £114 victim surcharge and £85 in court costs.