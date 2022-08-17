Former Royal Marine medic 'rugby tackled' police line at Black Lives Matter protest

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Large-scale trouble flared when members of North East Frontline Patriots, Protect the Monument from Black Lives Matter and other groups, including Hell's Angels and veterans, attended the organised demonstration in Newcastle in June 2020.

Newcastle Crown Court heard both groups stated they planned a "peaceful" protest.

However, from around 2pm onwards, segments of the crowd became hostile and violent and police officers, dogs and horses were injured, as well as members of the public.

Craig Hay.

Prosecutor Jolyon Perks the court that Craig Hay, 53, attended the demonstration and attempted to punch a police officer's helmet.

Mr Perks said: "In order to facilitate a peaceful protest and counter protest, a police operation was commenced.

"Peaceful protesters gathered in and around the city centre from late morning. However, from approximately 2pm the protest became hostile and public disorder began.

"The defendant was first seen walk to the area of the Monument in the city with other Hell's Angels at around nine minutes past midday."

The court heard that Hay pushed himself forward to the police line and acted between a barrier between counter protesters and officers, before raising hisfists and striking an officer with a glancing blow to his visor.

Mr Perks added: "Throughout the incident, the defendant can be seen taking his place at the front and ignoring police who were giving clear instructions to move back.

"When the crowd surged the defendant was captured telling the police to "**** off."

"The defendant was struck twice to the leg by police using a baton due to his failure to follow orders to move clear and disperse.

"At 16:49 the defendant can be seen shouting towards the police. When he is pushed back on the floor he retaliates by charging head down into the police."

The court was told that Hay accepted in his basis of plea that it was a rugby style tackle.

He was then brought to the floor and arrested at the scene.

Hay, of Rosecroft Newfield, Chester-le-Street, pleaded guilty to public disorder.

At the sentence hearing, Hay submitted a letter to the court expressing his apology and his remorse.

The court was also told that Hay had served the army for 20 years in which he had saved "hundreds of lives" during his service on tours abroad.

He also later worked as a paramedic, playing the part of a key worker during the first lockdown.

Judge Edward Bindloss said it was an unusual case given the strength of his mitigation and imposed a suspended sentence on him.

The judge said: "The police gave a loud halo warning just after 4pm that it was now an unlawful protest and ordered everybody to withdraw. Some did, you did not.

"Your role was to be an immovable object. It was clear you were standing firm on the line to prevent the police disperse this violent disorder.

"When you rugby tackled the police line it's clear others charged in behind you. Your behaviour was an example to others and led to them acting in violent ways."

But the judge accepted that Hay attended the protest with "good intentions" to protect the Monument before the violence broke out.

Taking into account his strong mitigation, he sentenced him to two years behind bars, suspended for one year.

He must also complete 150 hours of unpaid work.

Judge Bindloss added: "This was an afternoon of madness. You recognise that in your letter.