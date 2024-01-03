Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A homeless ex-jailbird desperate for shelter threatened his niece with a broom after she and her brother objected to him calling at their Sunderland home.

Gary Welsh, 45, raised the sweeper but did not otherwise threaten during the incident in Rye View Road, Grangetown, a court heard.

He was arrested by police called on Thursday, December 21 – and six days later was held again after returning to harass his nephew.

Both times he was found in possession of illegal class B drug cannabis after being taken to Southwick police station to be charged.

Jobless Welsh had been given permission to sleep in an outhouse at the property by his sister, its owner, which she then revoked.

Prosecutor Lucy Todd told magistrates in South Tyneside: “He attended on December 20th but was told he was not welcome.

“The police removed him, but he returned the next day and was found by his niece. He tried to assault her with a broom.

“He was given bail conditions to not attend the address but did on December 27. He believed he had the permission of the homeowner to be present.

“There were no violence threats. It seems to be an impulsive return due to not having his own address.

“On both arrest dates, he was found with cannabis in his possession.”

Welsh pleaded guilty to two charges of drug possession and one each of common assault and harassment.

He has 14 previous convictions, including arson, and was jailed in 2022 for 15 months for breaching a restraining order and two counts of stalking.

Joanne Gatens, defending, said: “The assault does not include violence. He has held up the broom but doesn’t strike her.

“He had been given permission to stay in the property’s outhouse. The niece and nephew weren’t told, they weren’t happy.

“This is a man who is absolutely desperate. He was to be allowed to sleep in the shed. He was found lying up against a bin.”

Magistrates ordered Welsh to stay away from his younger relatives and their home under the terms of a 12-month restraining order.