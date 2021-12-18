Former Nissan worker who survived South Tyneside horror fall abused police in Sunderland street

Reece Stone, 33, broke his back, knees, feet and an arm when he fell at Marsden, South Shields, aged 17, a court heard.

It took him four years to recover enough to start a decade of employment with the Wearside-based car maker.

But Stone, of Keighley Avenue, Downhill, Sunderland, left his employment due to anxiety – and has now fallen into low-level criminality.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

Prosecutor James Long said Stone was caught stealing from Morrisons at Seaburn on Tuesday, November 9, and was drunk and disorderly four days later.

He told magistrates in South Tyneside: “He and a co-accused were seen in the alcohol aisle by a security guard.

“They were acting suspiciously and were seen to steal alcohol and soft drinks and walk past the pay point without paying.

“Both were stopped but they ran away but were detained. The £35 of goods were returned.”

Mr Long said on Saturday, November 13, police were called to Carley Road, Southwick, after a report of street disorder.

He added: “It’s shortly after midnight and a male is staggering up the road and making a disturbance.

“He was said to be lying down, but when police arrived, he was up and about. He’s clearly drunk.

“He asked the police what the problem was, and when he was approached by them, there’s a substantial amount of abuse.

“He walks away, and they drive off, but he did not leave, and they come back. He is again abusive, and is arrested.”

Stone pleaded guilty to theft from a shop and being drunk and disorderly.

Angus Westgarth, defending, said: “He had taken up with the co-accused and was led by her. He was intoxicated.

“He was the one who handed the goods back when he saw security staff coming.

“He has had a troubled life. At 17, he fell from Marsden cliffs. He left Nissan due to anxiety. He’s trying to get his life back on track.”