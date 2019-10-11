Former Nissan worker snared by paedophile hunters after online chat with '13-year-old girl'
A former Nissan worker who thought he had online sex chat with a 13-year-old girl has been snared by paedophile hunters.
Anton Borg believed he was talking to an underage teen over social media site Qeep in July 2017 but had been duped by Dark Justice.
Members of the undercover organisation pose as children online to expose adults seeking illegal contact with children.
Prosecutor Tom Mitchell told Newcastle Crown Court "within 13 minutes" of Borg being told he was talking to a child he had turned the conversation sexual.
The 55-year-old, who used a fake name and claimed he was in his 40s, talked about various sex acts and sent the child an explicit picture.
Mr Mitchell said Borg discussed meeting the child and said they could carry out a sex act in his car but no firm arrangements were made.
Borg, who has no previous convictions, was arrested after a Dark Justice operative passed on the information he had to the police.
The married dad, of Park Avenue, Whitley Bay, admitted attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child.
Judge Julie Clemitson sentenced Borg to a community order for 18 months with rehabilitation requirements and a eight-week curfew.
Borg must sign the sex offenders register and abide by a sexual harm prevention order for five years.
Judge Clemitson said Borg discussed a "variety of sexual acts" but had felt such "guilt and shame" since that he had made an attempt on his own life.
The court heard Borg has been assessed as posing a "low risk" of reoffending.
Jennifer Coxon, defending, said Borg accepts his behaviour was "disgusting".
Miss Coxon said Borg had a "normal life" as a married man and worked at Nissan for 25 years.
She said a routine operation on a back problem led to serious health complications for Borg and "changed him".