Former NHS care worker from Sunderland jailed for historic sex attacks on schoolboys

Daniel Norman carried out the offences more than 20 years ago and had a serious impact on the lives of the two young victims, who are now grown men.

The 47-year-old, of Tudor Grove, Sunderland, was convicted of three charges of indecent assault and four of indecency with a child after a trial at Newcastle Crown Court. The court heard he continues to deny that he carried out the offences.

In an impact statement, which was read in court, one of the victims said: "I had my whole life ahead of me, I was just a boy before my life was screwedup, thrown in the bin and replaced with a life of shame, guilt, anger and confusion."

The other complainant said he often questions why he was targeted and whether it was just for Norman's "depraved enjoyment".

Mr Recorder Tony Hawks said the offences had a "serious psychological affect" on both of the victims and sentenced Norman to six years behind bars.

Recorder Hawks told him: "You had a trial where both of these men, as they now are, had to give evidence and you continue to deny the offences.

"The fact you had a trial and continue to deny the offences does not increase the sentence in your case but you cannot have any credit for pleading guilty orexpressing any remorse for your behaviour."

Norman must sign the sex offenders register for life.

Nicholas Lane, defending, said Norman was a much younger man when he committed the offences, which he continues to deny.

