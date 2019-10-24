Former Medomsley Detention Centre workers, aged 86 and 74, in court on abuse charges

Two former members of staff at a detention centre have appeared in court charged with historic abuse dating back to the late 1960s.

Ian Nicholson after he appeared at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court charged with historic abuse dating back to the late 1960s. Picture by: Tom Wilkinson/PA Wire

Alexander Flavell, 86, and Ian Nicholson, 74, who worked at Medomsley Detention Centre in County Durham, appeared at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court for a brief hearing.

Flavell is accused of misconduct in a public office, indecent assault, one charge of a serious sexual assault and four counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Nicholson, who used a walking aid to leave court, faces one charge of misconduct in a public office, three counts of serious sexual assaults and four counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Alexander Flavell outside Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court. Photograph by: Tom Wilkinson/PA Wire

No pleas were entered.

District Judge Helen Cousins sent their case to Teesside Crown Court for a hearing on November 21 and remanded the pair on unconditional bail.

She imposed a reporting restriction which prevents the media from publishing either defendant's address.

Medomsley Detention Centre closed in 1988.