Former engineer faces jail after being caught with over 16,000 child abuse images

The case was heard at Newcastle Crown Court.

Kevin Turner confessed he was "addicted to downloading indecent images of children" when police raided his home and found the sickening haul on his electronic devices.

While on bail for the offences, he was caught with another eight illegal videos, featuring the most serious abuse of children, aged under 10, on a memory stick.

Turner, 58, of North Drive, Cleadon, admitted making indecent images of children across all three categories of seriousness.

Prosecutor Jo Kidd told Newcastle Crown Court Turner's computer equipment had been seized from his home in June 2018 and a total of 16,736 pictures and movies featuring children were found.

Miss Kidd said: "The children depicted in those images, which were both still and moving, encompassed an age range of between two months and 13 years ofage.

"When he was arrested Mr Turner made a prepared statement during the course of the investigation, in which he fully accepted being addicted to downloading indecent images of children and that that conduct had been taking place over many years."

The court heard Turner was still on bail for the offences when police went to his home in July this year and he was "reluctant" to let them in.

Miss Kidd said his reluctance may have been because he had an open lap top "displaying pornography" and officers were suspicious about the age of the people on screen.

Police went back to his home on August 4 and seized the memory card containing eight videos of children, who appeared to be under ten, being abused by adult males.

Fiona Lamb, defending, said Turner was a principal engineer until he was made redundant and became a carer for his elderly mother, who has serious health problems.

Miss Lamb said Turner provides her with round-the-clock care and she would be incapable making arrangements for herself if he went to custody.

Judge Tim Gittins adjourned the case for inquires to be made about alternative arrangements for her care.

The judge said: "I am bound to consider her circumstances, as a potential entirely innocent victim of his offending but he appears not to have.

"I am considering immediate custody, considering the number of images and his serious offending while on bail."