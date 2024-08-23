Former EDL member hurled abuse outside Sunderland mosque on his way to a night out

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former EDL member who hurled vile abuse towards a mosque during disorder in Sunderland has been jailed.

David Hann shouted "dirty Muslim ****ing *******s" and "murdering *******s" outside the place of worship when violence broke out across Sunderland on August 2.

The unemployed 58-year-old said he had been on his way to a social club when he stumbled across the violent demonstration and decided to join in.

Prosecutor Omar Ahmad told Newcastle Crown Court police officers, dogs and horses were pelted with missiles as disorder spread throughout the city that Friday afternoon and the area was unsafe for ordinary members of the public.

Mr Ahmad said: "Officers were met with serious and sustained levels of violence. Officers were attacked with missiles and verbally abused.

"Four officers required hospital treatment and some are not fit enough to return to frontline duties.

"Police vehicles were targeted and damaged. Several patrol cars needed repairs.

"At times lone police on vehicle patrol found themselves targeted by offenders in the middle of the protest.

"Families of a number of officers were at home in fear for their loved ones out on duty, having witnessed the horror of what was unfolding on news and social media."

The court heard the city's police hub was damaged, business premises were smashed and shops were looted.

Mr Ahmad said Hann was caught on camera wearing a blue Adidas top and black trousers and added: "He was seen in the area of the mosque.

"During the disorder he was part of the crowd that formed in that location.

"He was seen shouting in the direction of the mosque."

Northumbria Police Chief Constable Vanessa Jardine said in an impact statement it remains unclear how much damage was caused by the rioters but the cost of repairs could run to hundreds of thousands of pounds.

Police vehicles as well as community buildings and businesses came under attack.

Ms Jardine said the violence was met with a £1million policing operation and the psychological cost to officers involved is yet to be known.

She added: "The North East is a wonderful, vibrant and safe place to live and work.

"The vast majority of our people are law abiding, proud members of the community."

Hann, 58, of Ryhope Street South, Sunderland admitted religiously aggravated threatening behaviour

Hann told police when questioned he had been on his way to the social club when he saw the police presence and was angry at the time about the tragedy in Southport and about police "tactics" at protests.

Hann told the probation service he was once a member of the EDL.

Nick Murphy, defending Hann, said: "He did not participate directly in any violence but his actions contributed to the atmosphere.

"He is getting too old for this type of offence."

Mr Murphy said Hann could lose his home as a result of his actions that day.

A second man at the same hearing, Jack Fowler, 24, of Northbourne Street, Elswick, Newcastle, had pleaded guilty to violent disorder.

The court heard he was caught on camera at different areas of the city where trouble had spread and was filming what went on.

Mr Ahmad said Fowler, who was carrying a St. George cross flag and wearing a mask to cover part of his face, had approached a police line and was "shouting abuse and seen waving and encouraging others to approach the police line."

Fowler told police when he was questioned he had travelled to and from the protest by Metro but did not throw anything, cause any violence or threaten anyone.

Penny Hall, defending Fowler, said: "It was not his intention to go out and commit violence or be part of any violence that day."

Miss Hall said Fowler had tried to push people away from the trouble.

Judge Paul Sloan KC jailed Hann for eight months and Fowler for two years.

The judge told the men: "You and others brought shame upon the city of Sunderland.

"For no justifiable reason whatsoever you and many more gathered in the city centre and participated in an orgy of mindless destruction, violence and disorder.

"The mayhem was widespread."

Judge Sloan added: "It is an unavoidable feature of mass disorder that each individual part, whatever might be its character taken on its own, inflames and encourages others to act in a similar fashion."

The judge said people who involve themselves in mass disorder must expect severe sentences.

Both men have previous convictions.