Former DJ and charity manager attacked his girlfriend after drinking 15 pints

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former DJ Gavin Drury, 41, struck her three times within minutes in an incident described by his own defence solicitor as “abhorrent”.

Drury, of Londonderry Towers, told the woman, “Yes, you deserve it”, after launching himself at her and punching her after they tumbled.

Moments later on Saturday, September 4, he struck her a second time, bloodying her nose with a “full force” hit, a court heard.

South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And when she bit him in self-defence after calling police to her home in the Sandwell area of Birmingham, he struck her once more.

The assault left his now former partner with a severely blackened eye, injured nose and multiple body bruises.

He has been jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 18 months, by a judge who said his attack was so serious it had crossed the custody threshold.

Prosecutor Paul Anderson told South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court: “There had been one previous piece of disharmony in their relationship.

“She had suffered slaps, where no charges came in March 2021. They seem to have put that behind them, but on September 4, they had been out drinking.

“They had argued, having harked back to the previous incident where he had slapped her.

“He said, ‘Yes, and I’d do it again’. She was upset and shoved a tray out of his hands which had some cannabis on it.

“He launched himself at her with clenched fists, and both fell to the floor. He punched her with both fists.

“He said, ‘Yes, you deserve it’. She called the police. He grabbed a duvet and he’s gone outside with it, and they argued about that.

“She had fallen to the floor. He strikes her with full force to her face with clenched fists, causing her nose to bleed.”

Mr Anderson said the woman bit Drury on his right arm in retaliation, to which he “threw her to the floor and struck her”.

He added: “In interview, he said he had drunk some 15 pints. He said he had taken co-codamol tablets.

“He was taken to hospital, and could remember nothing of his attacks.”

Drury, who has two drug offences on his record from 2015, pleaded guilty to causing actual bodily harm and failing to surrender to custody.

Angus Westgarth, defending, said Drury, who quit his job as a regional charity manager after the attack, was taking steps to curb an alcohol problem.

He added: “There’s been a lot of distance put between this couple and a lot of self-restraint by him.

“He’s kept well away. There’s a lot that he’s got to do and a lot he’s taken on.

“I accept the offence crosses the custody threshold. It’s an abhorrent assault. He is remorseful.”