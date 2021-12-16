Former children’s sports coach uploaded and passed on indecent images of youths

Peter Langley was caught uploading a photograph to an online chat platform before doing the same again a few months later.

Newcastle Crown Court heard that police traced the IP address on the images to the 36-year-old's grandmother's address, where he was living.

Mr Recorder Keir Monteith QC told him: "The police received information from the National Crime Agency telling them a category A image had been uploaded by the application Kik on the 18th October, 2018.

Peter Langley.

"The police received further information that the same image had been uploaded on the 29th May, 2019.

"Through their good efforts they were able to track the person whose username it was to the person who was doing it to an address in Washington where you lived with your grandmother."

The court heard that when interviewed by officers, Langley was open with them and made further admissions.

The 36-year-old told police that he joined chat rooms on the app that contained paedophiles where he would receive further images that he passed on to other like-minded users.

The judge added: "You went on to provide detail that you pretended to be a child to perversely attract attention of these paedophiles.

"The prosecution couldn't see how many category A images were distributed but they believe you sent no more than 50."

The court heard Langley, who used to work as a sports coach at holiday parks in the past, admitted it was the "disgust" that "turned him on."

However, a different account was given to the probation service where he insisted he had no sexual interest in children.

Langley, of Waskerley Road, Barmston, Washington, pleaded guilty to making indecent images of children and distributing indecent images of children.

Sean Routledge, mitigating, said his client was previously of good character, and that he lived an isolated existence following the breakdown of a relationship.

The judge said Langley had contributed to the abuse of children by sharing the images, but added: "I note there has been some delay in this case and in thattime you have not offended."