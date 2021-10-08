Former bank worker faces jail for stealing more than £1.3m from Virgin Money

Laura Matthews has admitted she took the cash over a six-year period between May 2013 and July 2019.

It is understood the 32-year-old transferred money into her own account, while she was an employee of the bank, in Newcastle.

At Newcastle Crown Court today Matthews pleaded guilty to theft of £1,309,719.67 belonging to Virgin Money.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The case was heard at Newcastle Crown Court.

Matthews, of Rosecroft, Pelton, County Durham, also admitted a charge of transferring criminal property.

Her barrister Harbinder Lally said Matthews has "no previous convictions or even cautions" and applied for the case to be adjourned for the preparation of a pre-sentence and psychological report.

Mr Lally said: "It may assist to find out some reason or background why this particular defendant did what she did."

Judge Julie Clemtison said Matthews will be sentenced in December and granted her bail in the meantime.

But the judge warned her: "By requesting a report and granting you bail in the meantime I am not giving you any indication of what the likely sentence will be.