Football fans warned about match-day disorder as North East prepares for new season
Supporters heading to the Stadium of Light and St James’ Park for the new football season have been warned against causing trouble by Northumbria Police.
Match-day disorder will not be tolerated as the 2019/2020 football season gets underway; with a stark warning that action will be taken against those who do not behave.
Sunderland AFC kicked off their domestic season on Saturday, August 3 while Newcastle United host Arsenal in a Premier League showdown on Sunday, August 11.
Officers will once again work with the North East clubs, supporters’ groups and the wider community to ensure the safety of spectators throughout the new season.
The majority of football fans behave impeccably on match day – but police have warned anyone who flouts the law and endangers the lives of others will be dealt with robustly.
So far in 2019, 10 supporters have been subjected to football banning orders following incidents at Sunderland and Newcastle fixtures, with their combined sanctions totalling 36 years.
Chief Superintendent Sarah Pitt, of Northumbria Police, said: “The North East has some of the most passionate and knowledgeable fans in the entire country.
“I’m proud to say that in recent years, supporters across Northumbria have worked very closely with police and partners, and we hope to build on that positive relationship over the next nine months.
“However, the safety of spectators is paramount, so we do not apologise for our zero tolerance approach to dealing with match-day disorder.”