Football banning order issued following Tees Wear derby

A 20-year-old man has been issued a fine and a three-year football banning order after being found guilty of assault by beating and being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

Ethan Gilley, of Hawthorn Square in Seaham, County Durham, was found guilty at Teesside Magistrates Court on Tuesday 20th August after a report of an assault on a steward at a Middlesbrough FC game against Sunderland AFC on 3rd February 2025.

The Sunderland supporter travelled to the Riverside for the game before committing the assault at half-time. He became abusive when he was asked to return to his seat by a steward and then began to throw punches at one steward, before another stepped in to try to de-escalate the situation. He grabbed her by the arm and tried to pull her to the floor, leaving her with bruising.

Gilley was then ejected from the stadium and was arrested.

He received a fine and a three-year football banning order for the offences.

Sergeant David Lester said: “This was a shocking and unprovoked assault on a woman who was just doing her job, and helping to keep the environment safe for everyone to enjoy the game with their families.

“We will take robust action against stewards being subjected to violence, and I am pleased that Ethan Gilley now has a banning order which prevents him from committing this kind of assault at future football games.”