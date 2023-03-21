Footage shows police arresting Sunderland murderer in his dressing gown
Police have released bodycam footage showing a jealous killer who murdered his student lover being arrested in his dressing gown.
Aaron Ray, 21, of Mayfield Road, Sunderland, fatally stabbed Jason Brockbanks, 24, at his student accommodation in Newcastle in September 2022. His body was found in a shower cubicle days later.
Newcastle Crown Court heard the killing happened after Ray found sex chat messages on his victim’s phone.
Police have now released footage depicting Ray’s arrest. The footage, captured on police bodycam, shows cautious officers ordering the 21-year-old to come down stairs.
He appears, clad in a grey, hooded dressing gown and is immediately cuffed by officers, who ask him if he is in possession of any objects which could cause himself or others harm, while placing him under arrest for murder.
A worried-looking Ray is then led out by officers through a set of glass double doors to a waiting police vehicle.