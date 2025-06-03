A fly-tipper from Easington Lane is over £1,000 out of pocket after being caught dumping rubbish at a popular dog walking spot.

Durham County Council took legal action against Lauren Carr, of Queen Elizabeth Drive, Easington Lane, Houghton-le-Spring, after neighbourhood wardens found rubbish dumped on the route in Cookshold Lane, Sherburn Hill.

The waste which was dumped on a popular dog walking route. | Durham County Council

A Durham County Council spokesperson said: “After searching through the waste, evidence was found that linked the rubbish to the defendant. A formal notice was issued to the 30-year-old, and she was given a date for an interview, which she failed to attend.”

It was found during the hearing at Peterlee Magistrates Court that the defendant failed to take reasonable measures in the disposal of her household waste and the council was unable to discover who carried out the fly-tip in question.

Carr was proven guilty at the hearing, which she failed to attend, and was fined £180. She was also made to pay a victim surcharge of £72 and £1,015 in costs, totalling £1,267.