"Flying drone in our airspace is extremely dangerous and could endanger lives” - the words of Newcastle Airport's Director of Operations Paul Farmer after a worrying 512% increase in drones being flown illegally in the airport’s airspace in the last year.

The Airport recorded 98 unauthorised drone sightings within its Flight Restriction Zone (FRZ) between January and May this year - a significant rise from 16 incidents during the same period in 2024.

Newcastle Airport has seen a 512% increase in drones illegally entering the airport's airspace.

The FRZ covers a 5km radius around the Airport and encompasses areas such as Ponteland, Darras Hall, Callerton, Westerhope and Newcastle Great Park.

It is closely monitored by the Airport’s Air Traffic Control team and plays a vital role in safeguarding aircraft operations and keeping passengers, crew and the wider community safe.

Flying any drone within the FRZ without prior permission from the airport is a serious criminal offence, with offenders facing unlimited fines or up to five years in prison.

Paul Farmer, Director of Operations at Newcastle Airport, said: “We recognise that flying drones is a popular hobby and a valuable tool for businesses, however we are seeing a concerning rise in unauthorised drone activity in the vicinity of the Airport.

“The Flight Restriction Zone exists to keep everyone in our airspace safe, but flying a drone without prior permission from our Air Traffic Control team is extremely dangerous and could endanger lives.

“We have proactively reached out to local schools and businesses and are working closely with Northumbria Police to raise awareness of the issue.

“It is vital that all drone operators act responsibly and follow the rules so that the airspace around the airport remains safe for everyone.”

Inspector Claire Wood, of Northumbria Police, added: “We are aware of recent issues around illegal drone activity affecting Newcastle International Airport – and we remain committed to supporting our partners with this.

“Drones are hugely popular and, while most operators will use theirs sensibly and within the law, others continue to fly near to or within restricted airspace.

“Not only is this illegal, but it can be highly dangerous to fly a drone over a congested area, and especially when it is close to an airport or aircraft in restricted flying zones.

“This poses a number of safety concerns to the wider public and our partners – and could see the operator losing control or sight of the device, or lead to a collision with an aircraft in flight.

“We’d urge those who are looking to purchase or operate a drone to familiarise themselves with the latest legislation online.

“Drone operators are held legally responsible for every flight – and those who flout the law could face criminal action, including a prison sentence.”

To request permission to fly a drone within the FRZ, drone operators must complete a form on the airport’s website.

The form must be submitted at least 24 hours before the planned flight and requests will be reviewed by the airport’s Air Traffic Control team before approval is granted.

Between 1 January and 31 May this year, the airport has approved 197 requests from drone operators.