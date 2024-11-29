Two residents who fly-tipped household waste have been left with court bills of £1,388 each.

Oliver Lavelle and Lewis Jenkins, of Wear Street, Hetton, were contacted by an officer from Sunderland City Council’s Neighbourhood Enforcement Team.

The contact followed a report of two incidents of fly-tipping in Logan Street, Hetton, in November 2023 and January 2024.

The fly-tipped waste on Logan Street, Hetton. | Sunderland City Council

The fly-tipping included two large cardboard boxes and a black plastic bag containing household waste.

During a search of the dumped waste, officers found evidence linking the fly-tips to Oliver Lavelle and Lewis Jenkins, and a check of Council Tax and voter records showed that they lived at an address in Wear Street.

Several attempts were made to contact Lavelle and Jenkins, who failed to respond.

When they failed to make contact with the investigating officer, they were served with a notice under section 108 of the Environment Act 1995, requiring them to attend an interview on Friday 9 February 2024.

Lavelle and Jenkins did not attend their interviews and the council decided to prosecute them for failing to comply with the notice.

Lavelle and Jenkins then failed to attend a hearing at South Tyneside Court on Tuesday 26 November.

The magistrates found them guilty in their absence. Both were fined £660 and ordered to pay £728 in costs and compensation to the council. A total of £1,388 each.

The City Council's Cabinet Member for the Environment, Transport and Net Zero, Councillor Lindsey Leonard said: "As a council we always encourage residents to report environmental crimes like fly-tipping.

"If someone fails to dispose of their rubbish properly and legally, then they run the risk of being handed a Fixed Penalty Notice. If they ignore reminders and warning letters, then the council can and will take court action.

"While we know most residents do act responsibly, we are determined to continue tackling the minority who spoil our neighbourhoods with littering and fly-tipping."

Residents can report fly-tipping anonymously on the council’s website or by calling 0191 520 5550.