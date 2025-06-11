A ‘fixated and obsessed’ Sunderland gym-goer who stalked a female fitness instructor after classes and by delivering unwanted letters to her home could be jailed.

Michael Gibbon, 41, is facing up to 16 weeks behind bars after being convicted at trial of a six-month campaign of harassment against his married victim.

He approached her twice while she worked at a Sunderland gym, the first time leaving her “visibly distressed”, a court heard.

She ordered him out but was so upset she had to be escorted to her car by a manager – only to find Gibbon standing by his, watching her.

Gibbon, of Percy Street, Hetton-le-Hole, also targeted her a second time at the same premises, causing her to shout at him to leave her alone.

His stalking campaign, between Saturday, February 17, and Thursday, August 1 last year, began and ended when he delivered unwanted and rambling letters to her home.

Both contained kisses and the woman, giving evidence, said the circumstances surrounding the second were particularly upsetting.

She revealed it was delivered in person by him on Wednesday, July 31, while her daughter was home alone.

Gibbon and the woman met when he attended the gym in 2023 and he was arrested and bailed that year, after she first raised her concerns about his behaviour with police.

He was ordered to stay away from her and the gym, but no criminal charge followed, and bail was lifted on February 17, 2024.

Within days, he had attended her Sunderland home to hand deliver his first letter, prosecutor Albany Kidd told magistrates in South Tyneside.

Parts of one letter mentioned issues relating to Gibbon’s use of the gym, of which the woman had no involvement.

In the other, there was reference to what he perceived as their friendly relationship.

Ms Kidd described his behaviour during the period as “fixated, obsessional, unwanted and repeated”.

Giving evidence, Alex Rumbold, who was the centre’s duty manager, said he had been “shocked” by how upset the woman had been after one encounter with Gibbon.

He described her as having a strong character but had been reduced to looking “vulnerable” and to “trembling”.

Mr Rumbold said she appeared “quite alarmed” when he walked her to her car and she spotted Gibbon standing in the car park.

Gibbon was found guilty of stalking without fear, alarm or distress after a two-hour trial.

He accepted he had caused his victim upset but denied his actions amounted to stalking, a claim rejected by the court.

He did not give evidence in his defence.

Lauro Peto, defending, said Gibbon, who has no previous convictions, committed the offence while suffering from poor mental health.

She said he had not intended to cause upset or distress and that his health had “clouded” his actions.

Magistrates adjourned the case for an all-options report and Gibbon will be sentenced at the same court on Thursday, July 17.

He was granted bail on condition he does not attend the gym and does not contact the woman or attend her home.