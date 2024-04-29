Five arrests after weekend 'disorder' in Seaham with vehicles set on fire
Five people have been arrested after disorder broke out in Seaham across the weekend, including vehicles being set on fire.
On Saturday evening (April 27) police officers were called to a gathering of around 50 people in the Malvern Fields area of the town.
Durham Constabulary responded to reports of “people driving their own vehicles around the area and then setting fire to the vehicles”.
People living in the area reported seeing police officers in riot gear and the police helicopter overhead.
Officers were deployed to prevent further disorder and arrested two men and one woman on suspicion of criminal damage and public order offences.
Two further people have now been arrested with two men, aged 31 and 32 arrested late Sunday night (April 28), also on suspicion of criminal damage and public order offences
They remain in police custody.
A police spokesperson said: “The incident resulted in a large police presence within the area around Malvern Crescent for much of yesterday evening and night and we would like to encourage those who have any information which would support the investigation to contact police.
“There will be an ongoing police presence in the area as we work with local residents to investigate the incident and prevent any further disorder.”
Anyone with information or footage of the incident is asked to contact 101 and quote incident number 346 of April 27.