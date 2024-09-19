Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are appealing for help after a woman sustained life-threatening injuries following reports of an alleged assault.

Northumbria Police were called just after 5am on Wednesday, September 18, to a report of a disturbance in Victory Street in the Pallion area of Sunderland.

Emergency services attended the scene, where a woman in her 40s was found with life-threatening injuries.

The force said it is believed she was involved in an altercation in Victory Street before being struck by a vehicle, which then made off from the scene.

She was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle, where she remains in a critical condition.

Police launched an investigation and five people have since been arrested – two men, aged 40 and 54, and one woman, 26, on suspicion of affray and one man, aged 59, and a 28-year-old woman on suspicion of assault.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses to come forward with any information or dash cam footage which they believe could assist enquiries.

Detective Inspector Mark Atherton, of Northumbria Police’s Major Investigation Team, said: “Our thoughts remain with the loved ones of the victim at this extremely difficult time.

“Our investigation remains at an early stage but we believe this to be an isolated incident, and a dedicated team of officers are following various lines of enquiry.

“We are committed to ensuring those responsible for inflicting the woman’s injuries are brought to justice.

“We’re asking anyone who was in the area of Victory Street at the time who may have witnessed the incident, or have any dashcam footage, to come forward.

“Your information could prove key to our investigation.”

A force spokesperson said: “Anyone with information that can assist the investigation is asked to get in touch by sending a direct message on social media, contacting via https://mipp.police.uk/operation/10NP24A19-PO1 or by using the live chat function on the Northumbria Police website quoting log number NP-20240918-0132.

“For those unable to contact the force in those ways, call 101.”