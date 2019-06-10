Firefighters from the region who were attacked by yobs will feature on a new TV show.

Crews from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service will feature on Friday’s episode of the new documentary series, Critical Incident.

The BBC One show will include an interview with Newcastle Central watch manager Mark Barton, who was at the incident.

Firefighters were pelted with fireworks while trying to put out a blaze in Fenham, Newcastle.

The same night, brave firefighters in Sunderland also suffered abuse and a group of 15 to 20 year olds hurled fireworks at emergency services personell as they carried out joint patrols in the Southwick area.

Fireworks were thrown at officers and vehicles from both services as well as at houses in and around Ridley Street. Thankfully no one was injured and a police investigation resulted in 17 people being arrested for a variety of offences.

A spokesman for the fire and rescue service said: “Critical Incident is a new documentary series starting tomorrow, at 9.15 am on BBC One. It's tough subject matter - attacks on emergency service workers.

“On Friday June 14th, the series will feature an attack on our crews on Bonfire Night 2017. It includes an interview with Newcastle Central Watch Manager Mark Barton, who was at the incident.

“Any attack on emergency service personnel is wholly unacceptable. We hope by drawing further national attention to this issue, will help to ensure that anyone who witnesses such attacks or has any information will do the right thing and report it to Northumbria Police.”