Fire chief's butane gas warning to drug users after Washington house blaze

The warning comes from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service who slammed the “stupidity” of Jordan Blakey who sparked a £10,000 blaze at his family home.

Blakey pleaded guilty to arson being reckless as to whether life was endangered and producing cannabis and was sentenced to two years suspended for two years with rehabilitation at Newcastle Crown Court on Tuesday.

Jordan Blakey sparked a fire causing £10,000 damage at his Washington home.

TWFRS Area Manager for Community Safety, Richie Rickaby, said it was a “miracle” that Blakey was able to escape the blaze with her life.

He said: “This was a major explosion that caused significant damage to a family home and the pictures of the aftermath speak for themselves.

“Butane gas is highly flammable and the smallest of sparks can result in catastrophe. In the hands of someone who is heavily under the influence of drugs, the risk is significantly higher.

“There have been a number of similar cases across the country where individuals have caused explosions trying to extract cannabis oil.

The scale of the damage caused to the property in Washington.

“Some of those cases have led to fatalities and in this instance the lives of Blakey, his family and his neighbours were put at significant risk through his actions.

“It is a miracle that he wasn’t more badly injured and I would hope this case acts as a warning to others who try to undertake this dangerous process.

“The Watch Manager and our fire investigation team have done a fantastic job in supporting the police to bring this case to court, without them this prosecution wouldn’t have been possible.

“We will continue to work collaboratively with our partners to keep our communities safe, whether that is through prevention or enforcement activity such as this.”

Chief Inspector Phil Baker, of Northumbria Police, said: “This could easily have resulted in catastrophic consequences, not only for those inside this property but also families living nearby.

“I am pleased that this case has resulted in a criminal conviction, and would like to thank all our partners including the fire service who played their part in ensuring Blakey had his day in court.”