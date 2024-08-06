Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Health Secretary Wes Streeting has said people who are racist to NHS staff should be denied help after reports of nurses being attacked in Sunderland.

Mr Streeting said people said to have attacked Filipino nurses in Sunderland had “brought enormous shame on our country”.

According to reports, the two nurses were attacked on Friday evening as they travelled to work to provide emergency cover during unrest in Sunderland.

The taxi they were travelling in was said to be pelted with rocks and while the nurses were physically unharmed, they were reported to be left “terrified” by the ordeal.

The Health Secretary said patients who are racist to NHS staff in health settings “can and should” be turned away from care, the Health Secretary has said.

Wes Streeting said the Government “will not tolerate” the continuation of violence seen in towns and cities across England in the aftermath of the Southport stabbings.

In an interview with the PA news agency, Mr Streeting condemned the “mindless thuggery” seen on streets across Britain over the past week.

Speaking during a visit to the Leeds Cancer Centre, Mr Streeting told PA that the NHS has a “zero tolerance” approach to racism.

“The Government will not tolerate the continuation of this mindless thuggery by far-right agitators in our country,” he said.

“I was appalled by reports of violence directed towards Filipino nurses in Sunderland – these were nurses going into work to provide emergency care and their attackers bring shame on our flag and shame on our country.”

He added: “I will not tolerate, under any circumstances, NHS or social care staff in any health or care setting being subjected to intimidation, harassment or racist abuse.

“We have a zero-tolerance policy in the NHS and we’ll take a zero tolerance approach in social care too.

“People who are abusing NHS staff can be turned away, and should be turned away, if that is the way that they are treating our staff.”

The reported attack on the nurses is understood not to have happened at NHS premises and the South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust has not specifically commented on the incident.

A spokesperson for the Trust said: “In the lead up to Friday night and throughout the weekend, we worked alongside our partners as we reached out to staff to offer our support.

“As an employer, we are here for them and their safety and wellbeing is our ultimate priority.

“We are incredibly proud of our diverse workforce and the communities we serve and live in."With that in mind, the disorder we saw on the streets of Sunderland was distressing for our workforce.

“A number of colleagues, including our international nurses, expressed concern about their safety and, understandably, were upset about the incidents of violence.

“We understand it has had an impact on them. We are ensuring they are being given the support they need and have someone to speak to if they are worried.”

Mr Streeting continued: “I think the overwhelming majority of people in our country are utterly disgusted and appalled by the racism and violence on display.

“I think we are lucky to have people in our NHS and social care sectors who come from around the world to provide great, compassionate care.

“I am proud that we have those people in Britain. I think the vast majority of Brits are too.

“And those people that have hijacked our flag for their mindless, racist thuggery – they have no idea about this country’s history or heritage, and they have brought enormous shame on our country by attacking NHS staff in this way.”

On Monday, Professor Nicola Ranger, general secretary and chief executive of the Royal College of Nursing, said: “Migrant nursing staff are precious members of our communities, hardwired into the very DNA of our health and care services. We ask government to ensure that anybody targeting them pays a very heavy price.”

It comes after GP leaders issued a warning to family doctors after reports that staff had been “targeted” during the attacks.

Family doctors and their teams have been urged to “remain vigilant, particularly when travelling to and from work”, after reports of attacks on healthcare workers.

The Royal College of GPs (RCGP) highlighted “horrific and unacceptable” abuse and violence towards healthcare workers, “especially those from ethnic minorities”.

The RCGP urged staff to travel in groups “where possible” and to try to avoid areas where there is known unrest.

NHS England chief executive Amanda Pritchard also condemned the disorder, saying that the violence has left many NHS workers feeling “afraid and unwelcome”.